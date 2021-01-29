Jefferies Maintains Their Buy Rating on Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

In a report released today, Randy Giveans from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Giveans has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -4.7% and a 34.6% success rate. Giveans covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Navios Maritime Partners, Golar LNG Partners, and Navigator Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Star Bulk Carriers with a $12.90 average price target, representing a 25.9% upside. In a report issued on January 14, Cleaves Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

Star Bulk Carriers’ market cap is currently $979.9M and has a P/E ratio of -96.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.68.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.