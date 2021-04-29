Jefferies Maintains Their Buy Rating on Six Flags (SIX)

Jefferies analyst David Katz maintained a Buy rating on Six Flags (SIX) yesterday and set a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $47.91, close to its 52-week high of $51.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Katz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 61.3% success rate. Katz covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Madison Square Garden Entertainment, International Game Technology, and Madison Square Garden Sports.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Six Flags is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $52.00, which is a 14.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, B.Riley Financial also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $66.00 price target.

Based on Six Flags’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $109 million and GAAP net loss of $85.77 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $261 million and had a GAAP net loss of $11.16 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SIX in relation to earlier this year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers state-of-the-art and traditional thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus Wynne in 1961 and is headquartered in Grand Prairie, TX.