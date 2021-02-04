Jefferies Maintains Their Buy Rating on Post Holdings (POST)

In a report released today, Robert Dickerson from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Post Holdings (POST), with a price target of $117.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $95.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 62.8% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Simply Good Foods Company, Mondelez International, and Lamb Weston Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Post Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $112.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $108.47 and a one-year low of $68.97. Currently, Post Holdings has an average volume of 445.4K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Post Holdings, Inc. is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of centre-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, Active Nutrition, and Foodservice. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label RTE cereal and hot cereal products. The Weetabix segment focuses in the marketing and distribution of branded and private label RTE cereal products. The Refrigerated Food segment produces and/or distributes egg products, sausage, side dishes, cheese, and other refrigerated products to retail and foodservice customers. The Active Nutrition segment markets and distributes ready-to-drink beverages, bars, powders, and other nutritional supplements. The Foodservice segment includes egg and potato products. The company was founded by Charles William Post in 1895 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.