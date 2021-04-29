Jefferies Maintains Their Buy Rating on Kodiak Sciences (KOD)

Jefferies analyst Michael Yee maintained a Buy rating on Kodiak Sciences (KOD) yesterday and set a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $122.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Yee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 49.5% success rate. Yee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Olema Pharmaceuticals, and Immunocore Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kodiak Sciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $137.83.

The company has a one-year high of $171.21 and a one-year low of $42.97. Currently, Kodiak Sciences has an average volume of 296.7K.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc. is a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline include KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD. The company was founded by Stephen A. Charles and Victor Perlroth in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.