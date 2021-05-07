Jefferies Maintains Their Buy Rating on Hancock Whitney (HWC)

In a report issued on April 21, Casey Haire from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Hancock Whitney (HWC), with a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $49.35, equals to its 52-week high of $49.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Haire is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 70.3% success rate. Haire covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as People’s United Financial, Texas Capital Bancshares, and Associated Banc-Corp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hancock Whitney with a $50.00 average price target, implying a 3.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $51.00 price target.

Based on Hancock Whitney’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $322 million and net profit of $107 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $316 million and had a GAAP net loss of $111 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 72 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HWC in relation to earlier this year.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Gulfport, MS.