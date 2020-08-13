Jefferies Maintains Their Buy Rating on Aphria (APHA)

Jefferies analyst Owen Bennett maintained a Buy rating on Aphria (APHA) on July 29 and set a price target of C$9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Bennett has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -12.7% and a 34.2% success rate. Bennett covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings, OrganiGram Holdings, and Aurora Cannabis.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aphria with a $6.96 average price target, representing a 55.4% upside. In a report issued on July 15, Alliance Global Partners also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a C$9.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Aphria’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending February 29, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $144 million and net profit of $5.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $129 million and had a net profit of $15.76 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of APHA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aphria, Inc. engages in the production and supply of medical cannabis. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis Operations, Distribution Operations, and Business Under Development. The Cannabis Operations segment produces, distributes, and sells both medical and adult-use cannabis. The Distribution Operations segment are carried out through its wholly owned subsidiaries ABP, FL Group, and CC Pharma. The Distribution Under Development segment includes operations in which the firm has not received final licensing or has not commenced commercial sales from operations. The company was founded by Cole Cacciavillani and John Cervini on June 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.