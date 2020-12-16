Jefferies Maintains a Hold Rating on Tattooed Chef (TTCF)

In a report released yesterday, Robert Dickerson from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Tattooed Chef (TTCF), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 65.2% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Simply Good Foods Company, Mondelez International, and Lamb Weston Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tattooed Chef with a $22.00 average price target.

Forum Merger Ii Corp. is a blank check company, which intends to form for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on May 4, 2018 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, FL.