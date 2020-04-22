Jefferies Maintains a Hold Rating on Red Robin Gourmet (RRGB)

Jefferies analyst Andy Barish maintained a Hold rating on Red Robin Gourmet (RRGB) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Barish is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 55.4% success rate. Barish covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Dave & Busters Entertainment, and Papa John’s International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Red Robin Gourmet with a $15.00 average price target.

Based on Red Robin Gourmet’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $303 million and GAAP net loss of $7.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $410 million and had a net profit of $639K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RRGB in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Stuart Oran, a Director at RRGB sold 5,000 shares for a total of $138,500.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, entrees, seafood and desserts. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.