Jefferies Maintains a Hold Rating on M&T Bank (MTB)

Jefferies analyst Ken Usdin maintained a Hold rating on M&T Bank (MTB) on April 23 and set a price target of $164.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $162.54, close to its 52-week high of $164.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Usdin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.0% and a 80.1% success rate. Usdin covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, People’s United Financial, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for M&T Bank with a $167.70 average price target, implying a 3.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $164.72 and a one-year low of $85.09. Currently, M&T Bank has an average volume of 899.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 147 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MTB in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking. The Business Banking segment provides services to small businesses and professionals through the company’s branch network, business banking centres and other delivery channels such as telephone banking, Internet banking and automated teller machines. The Commercial Banking segment offers credit products and banking services for middle-market and large commercial customers. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes credit and deposit services to its customers. The Discretionary Portfolio segment consists of investment and trading securities, residential mortgage loans and other assets, short-term and long-term borrowed funds, brokered certificates of deposit and interest rate swap agreements related thereto, and Cayman Islands branch deposits. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment comprises of residential mortgage loans and sells substantially all of those loans in the secondary market to investors. The Retail Banking segment offers services to consumers through several delivery channels which include branch offices, automated teller machines, telephone banking, and Internet banking. The company was founded on August 30, 1856 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

