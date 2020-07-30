Jefferies Maintains a Hold Rating on Kraft Heinz (KHC)

In a report released today, Robert Dickerson from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Kraft Heinz (KHC), with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $35.57, close to its 52-week high of $35.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 57.4% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Simply Good Foods Company, Mondelez International, and Lamb Weston Holdings.

Kraft Heinz has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $34.10, which is a -4.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 17, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

Based on Kraft Heinz’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.16 billion and net profit of $378 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.96 billion and had a net profit of $405 million.

The Kraft Heinz Co. engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, EMEA, and Rest of the World. The Rest of the World segment is comprised of the Latin America and Asia Pacific segments. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals, and for infant and nutrition. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.