Jefferies Maintains a Hold Rating on Hain Celestial (HAIN)

In a report released today, Robert Dickerson from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Hain Celestial (HAIN), with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $40.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 74.4% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Simply Good Foods Company, Mondelez International, and Lamb Weston Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hain Celestial with a $47.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $46.02 and a one-year low of $25.40. Currently, Hain Celestial has an average volume of 629.7K.

Hain Celestial Group, Inc. engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, Rest of World, and Corporate and Other. The United States segment comprises of baby, pantry, snack food, fresh, personal care, and tea products. The United Kingdom segment offers frozen and chilled products. The Rest of World segment distributes products in Canada and Europe. The Corporate and Other segment includes expenses related to the firm’s administrative functions. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.