Jefferies Maintains a Hold Rating on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)

Jefferies analyst Kyle Joseph maintained a Hold rating on Gladstone Investment (GAIN) on July 29 and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Joseph is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 74.5% success rate. Joseph covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Compass Diversified Holdings, Consumer Portfolio Services, and Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gladstone Investment is a Hold with an average price target of $9.63, a -1.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 31, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $9.25 price target.

Based on Gladstone Investment’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.55 million and net profit of $39K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.7 million and had a net profit of $6.05 million.

Gladstone Investment Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to achieve and grow current income by investing in debt securities of established businesses that will provide stable earnings and cash flow to pay expenses; and seek long-term capital appreciation by investing in equity securities. The company was founded by David John Gladstone in 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.