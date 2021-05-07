Jefferies Maintains a Hold Rating on Fulton Financial (FULT)

In a report issued on April 27, Casey Haire from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Fulton Financial (FULT), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.58, close to its 52-week high of $18.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Haire is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 70.3% success rate. Haire covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as People’s United Financial, Texas Capital Bancshares, and Associated Banc-Corp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Fulton Financial with a $17.00 average price target, a -1.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Fulton Financial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $260 million and net profit of $73.06 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $215 million and had a net profit of $26.05 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FULT in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2021, Angela Sargent, the SEVP & Chief Info Officer of FULT sold 15,598 shares for a total of $231,714.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks. The company was founded on February 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Lancaster, PA.