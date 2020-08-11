Jefferies Maintains a Hold Rating on Equity Residential (EQR)

Jefferies analyst Jonathan Petersen maintained a Hold rating on Equity Residential (EQR) on July 28 and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $55.36, close to its 52-week low of $49.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Petersen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 71.1% success rate. Petersen covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, National Retail Properties, and Mid-America Apartment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Equity Residential is a Hold with an average price target of $60.58, representing a 9.6% upside. In a report issued on July 16, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

Equity Residential’s market cap is currently $20.61B and has a P/E ratio of 18.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.95.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H. Lurie and Sam Zell in March 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.