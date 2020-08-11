Jefferies Maintains a Hold Rating on Credit Acceptance (CACC)

In a report issued on July 31, John Hecht from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Credit Acceptance (CACC), with a price target of $450.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $524.41, close to its 52-week high of $533.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Hecht is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 69.2% success rate. Hecht covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Investment Corp, Regional Management, and Synchrony Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Credit Acceptance with a $301.00 average price target, which is a -41.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 31, Janney Montgomery also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $394.00 price target.

Credit Acceptance’s market cap is currently $9.26B and has a P/E ratio of 28.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.39.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 64 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CACC in relation to earlier this year.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers. The company was founded by Donald A. Foss in 1972 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.