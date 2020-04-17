Jefferies Maintains a Hold Rating on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF)

Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois maintained a Hold rating on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF) today and set a price target of EUR48.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $53.50.

Houchois commented:

“NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung fur BMW vor der Quartalsberichtssaison der Autobauer auf “Hold” mit einem Kursziel von 48 Euro belassen. Analyst Philippe Houchois rechnet in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie nicht mit positiven uberraschungen, sondern allenfalls mit einer gewissen Zuversicht und einem besseren Verstandnis der Lage durch die Investoren. Der Fokus durfte darauf liege, wie schnell die Pkw-Hersteller nach der Corona-Pause die Produktion hochfahren, welche Produktionsengpasse es gebe und wie sich die Nachfrage entwickle./mis/jha/ Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.04.2020 / 01:24 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

According to TipRanks.com, Houchois is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 52.1% success rate. Houchois covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Daimler, and Tesla.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $58.30, an 9.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR53.00 price target.

Based on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $29.37 billion and net profit of $1.38 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $24.48 billion and had a net profit of $1.3 billion.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories. The Motorcycles segment focuses on the premium segment. The Financial Services segment offers credit financing, leasing and other services to retail customers. The Other Entities segment includes holding and group financing activities. The company was founded on March 6, 1916 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.