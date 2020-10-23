Jefferies Maintains a Buy Rating on Tsakos Energy (TNP)

Jefferies analyst Randy Giveans maintained a Buy rating on Tsakos Energy (TNP) today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.22, close to its 52-week low of $7.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Giveans has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -15.8% and a 25.0% success rate. Giveans covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Navios Maritime Partners, Nordic American Tanker, and International Seaways.

Tsakos Energy has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $10.00.

The company has a one-year high of $23.85 and a one-year low of $7.06. Currently, Tsakos Energy has an average volume of 104.6K.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.