Jefferies Maintains a Buy Rating on Navios Maritime Partners (NMM)

Jefferies analyst Randy Giveans maintained a Buy rating on Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Giveans ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -4.7% and a 34.6% success rate. Giveans covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Star Bulk Carriers, Golar LNG Partners, and Navigator Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Navios Maritime Partners with a $20.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Navios Maritime Partners’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $64.5 million and net profit of $6.99 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $63.55 million and had a net profit of $16.86 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Navios Maritime Partners LP engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It engages in the seaborne transportation services of dry cargo commodities including iron ore, coal, grain and fertilizer and also containers, chartering its vessels. The company operates through the Navios Partners Operations and Navios Containers Operations segments. Navios Maritime Partners was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.