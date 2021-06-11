Jefferies Maintains a Buy Rating on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

In a report issued on May 26, Kevin Grundy from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $34.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Grundy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 64.7% success rate. Grundy covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Brands, Duckhorn Portfolio, and Procter & Gamble.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Keurig Dr Pepper is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $38.00.

Based on Keurig Dr Pepper’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.9 billion and net profit of $325 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.61 billion and had a net profit of $156 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Massachusetts-based Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc. operates as a non-alcoholic beverage company in the US and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages.