Jefferies Maintains a Buy Rating on Ford Motor (F)

In a report released yesterday, Philippe Houchois from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Ford Motor (F), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.43, close to its 52-week high of $13.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Houchois is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.1% and a 63.0% success rate. Houchois covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, General Motors, and Stellantis.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ford Motor with a $13.79 average price target, implying a 9.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Based on Ford Motor’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $35.95 billion and GAAP net loss of $2.79 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $39.72 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $1.67 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of F in relation to earlier this year.

Ford Motor Company is a global automobile company and is the third largest car manufacturer in the United States. The firm is engaged in designing, manufacturing, and selling cars, trucks, and automobile parts. The company makes vehicles under two brand names – Ford and Lincoln. Its Ford family includes Fusion, Ecosport, Bronco, Explorer,Mustang Mach-E, F-150, and Ranger. Under the Lincoln brand, the company has popular models including Navigator, Aviator, and Nautilus.

