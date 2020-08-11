Jefferies Maintains a Buy Rating on Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

Jefferies analyst Peter Abramowitz maintained a Buy rating on Easterly Government Properties (DEA) on August 4 and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Abramowitz is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 100.0% success rate. Abramowitz covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Corporate Office Properties, Hudson Pacific Properties, and Highwoods Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Easterly Government Properties is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.00.

The company has a one-year high of $29.70 and a one-year low of $19.00. Currently, Easterly Government Properties has an average volume of 794K.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.