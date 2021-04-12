Jefferies Maintains a Buy Rating on Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS)

Jefferies analyst John Hecht maintained a Buy rating on Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS) today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Hecht is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 72.2% success rate. Hecht covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Apollo Investment Corp, and Santander Consumer USA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Consumer Portfolio Services with a $6.00 average price target.

Consumer Portfolio Services’ market cap is currently $89.92M and has a P/E ratio of 4.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.51.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CPSS in relation to earlier this year.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as an independent specialty finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks and passenger vans. The company was founded on March 8, 1991 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.