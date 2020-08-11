Jefferies Maintains a Buy Rating on Catalent (CTLT)

Jefferies analyst David Windley maintained a Buy rating on Catalent (CTLT) on August 4 and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $87.59, close to its 52-week high of $91.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Windley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 74.3% success rate. Windley covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as West Pharmaceutical Services, Molina Healthcare, and IQVIA Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Catalent with a $95.17 average price target, implying a 7.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $97.00 price target.

Catalent’s market cap is currently $14.35B and has a P/E ratio of 126.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -12.36.

Catalent, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel Technologies; Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery; Oral Drug Delivery; and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulate, develop, and manufacture services for soft capsules. The Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery segment develops and manufacture services for blow-fill-seal unit doses, prefilled syringes, vials, and cartridges; analytical development and testing services for large molecules; inhaled products for delivery via metered dose inhalers, dry powder inhalers, and intra-nasal sprays. The Oral Drug Delivery segment focuses in the formulation development and manufacturing technologies, and related solutions including: clinical development and commercial manufacturing of a range of oral dose forms, including proprietary fast-dissolve Zydis tablets and both conventional immediate and controlled release tablets, capsules, and sachet products. The Clinical Supply Services segment includes packaging, labeling, storage, distribution, and inventory management for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. The company was founded in April 2007 and is headquartered in Somerset, NJ.

