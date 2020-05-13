Jefferies Maintains a Buy Rating on Casper Sleep (CSPR)

Jefferies analyst Randal Konik maintained a Buy rating on Casper Sleep (CSPR) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Konik is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 54.3% success rate. Konik covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Lululemon Athletica, and Fox Factory Holding.

Casper Sleep has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.31, a 67.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Casper Sleep, Inc. engages in the provision of sleep products. It offers pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and sleep services. The company was founded by Jeffrey Chapin, Gabriel Flateman, Philip Krim, Neal Parikh, and Timothy Luke Sherwin on October 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.