Jefferies Maintains a Buy Rating on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

Jefferies analyst Andy Barish maintained a Buy rating on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.96, close to its 52-week high of $29.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Barish is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 59.6% success rate. Barish covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Brinker International, El Pollo LoCo, and Shake Shack.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bloomin’ Brands is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.00, representing a -0.8% downside. In a report issued on April 1, MKM Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $29.95 and a one-year low of $8.01. Currently, Bloomin’ Brands has an average volume of 2.1M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BLMN in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2021, Elizabeth A. Smith, a Director at BLMN sold 150,000 shares for a total of $3,919,500.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China. Its brands include Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill. Bonefish Grill, and Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. The company was founded by Chris Thomas Sullivan, Robert Danker Basham and John Timothy Gannon in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.