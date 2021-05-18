Jefferies Maintains a Buy Rating on Altimmune (ALT)

Jefferies analyst Kelechi Chikere maintained a Buy rating on Altimmune (ALT) yesterday and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Chikere is a 1-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 33.3% success rate. Chikere covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Yumanity Therapeutics, Arbutus Biopharma, and VBI Vaccines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Altimmune is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $34.50.

Altimmune’s market cap is currently $526.8M and has a P/E ratio of -7.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.33.

