Jefferies Keeps Their Hold Rating on SpartanNash Co (SPTN)

Jefferies analyst Matthew Fishbein maintained a Hold rating on SpartanNash Co (SPTN) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Fishbein is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.1% and a 66.7% success rate. Fishbein covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as United Natural Foods, Casey’s General, and Kroger Company.

SpartanNash Co has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $19.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

SpartanNash Co’s market cap is currently $646.3M and has a P/E ratio of 7.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.55.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SpartanNash Co. engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach. The Retail segment operates retail supermarkets in the Midwest, which operate under banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, No Frills, Bag ‘N Save, Family Fresh Markets, D&W Fresh Markets, Sun Mart and Econo Foods. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.