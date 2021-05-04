Jefferies Keeps Their Hold Rating on Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

In a report issued on April 30, Stephen Volkmann from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Illinois Tool Works (ITW), with a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $235.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Volkmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.8% and a 74.5% success rate. Volkmann covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lennox International, Ingersoll Rand, and Timken Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Illinois Tool Works with a $232.83 average price target, a -0.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $229.00 price target.

Illinois Tool Works’ market cap is currently $73.92B and has a P/E ratio of 33.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -34.65.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ITW in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2021, Ernest Scott Santi, the Chairman & CEO of ITW sold 124,189 shares for a total of $25,150,865.

Founded in 1912, Illinois Tool Works, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products.