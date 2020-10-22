Jefferies Keeps Their Hold Rating on Armstrong Ind (AWI)

In a report issued on June 9, Philip Ng from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Armstrong Ind (AWI), with a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $68.66, close to its 52-week low of $62.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Ng is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 70.0% success rate. Ng covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Berry Global Group, Vulcan Materials, and Summit Materials.

Armstrong Ind has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $73.00, implying a 7.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, Credit Suisse also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $68.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $111.46 and a one-year low of $62.03. Currently, Armstrong Ind has an average volume of 461.9K.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings. Architectural Specialties segment roduces and sources ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings. Unallocated Corporate segment includes assets, liabilities, income and expenses that have not been allocated to other business segments. The company was founded by Thomas M. Armstrong in 1860 and is headquartered in Lancaster, PA.