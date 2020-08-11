Jefferies Keeps Their Hold Rating on ARAMARK Holdings (ARMK)

In a report issued on August 4, Hamzah Mazari from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on ARAMARK Holdings (ARMK), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Mazari is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 64.4% success rate. Mazari covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Servicemaster Global Holdings, Republic Services, and Waste Connections.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ARAMARK Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.57, a 15.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 4, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Based on ARAMARK Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.73 billion and GAAP net loss of $202 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.01 billion and had a net profit of $82.96 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 115 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions. The FSS International segment covers food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping, provided to business, educational and healthcare institutions and in sports, leisure, and other facilities serving the general public. The Uniform segment comprises of rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance, and delivery of personalized uniforms and other textile items on a contract basis, and direct marketing of personalized uniforms, and accessories to clients. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.