Jefferies Keeps Their Hold Rating on Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

In a report released today, Sandy Morris from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Airbus Group SE (EADSF), with a price target of EUR90.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $122.31, close to its 52-week high of $125.40.

Morris has an average return of 33.6% when recommending Airbus Group SE.

According to TipRanks.com, Morris is ranked #1322 out of 7489 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Airbus Group SE with a $130.04 average price target, a 5.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Kepler Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR85.00 price target.

Airbus Group SE’s market cap is currently $95.01B and has a P/E ratio of -75.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -8.04.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery, and provision of aerospace products, space, and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft; Airbus Helicopters; and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircrafts; and offers aircraft conversion and related services. The Airbus Helicopters segment deals with the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of civil and military helicopters. The Airbus Defence and Space segment covers systems and services in the field of defence and space for governments, institutions, and commercial customers. The company was founded on December 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.