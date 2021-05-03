Jefferies Keeps Their Buy Rating on Textron (TXT)

Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu maintained a Buy rating on Textron (TXT) yesterday and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $64.24, close to its 52-week high of $64.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Kahyaoglu is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 67.3% success rate. Kahyaoglu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, L3Harris Technologies, and Raytheon Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Textron with a $67.90 average price target, representing a 7.6% upside. In a report issued on April 19, Credit Suisse also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $72.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $64.49 and a one-year low of $21.92. Currently, Textron has an average volume of 1.06M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TXT in relation to earlier this year.

Textron, Inc. is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures sells, and services Beechcraft and Cessna aircraft. The Bell segment supplies military and commercial helicopters, tiltrotor aircraft, and related spare parts. The Textron Systems segment product lines consist of unmanned aircraft systems; land and marine systems; weapons and sensors; and a variety of defense and aviation mission support products and services. The Industrial segment designs and manufactures a variety of products under the Golf; Turf Care and Light Transportation Vehicles; Fuel Systems and Functional Components and Powered Tools; and Testing and Measurement Equipment product lines. The Finance segment consists of Textron Financial Corp. and its consolidated subsidiaries, which provides finances primarily to purchasers of new Cessna aircraft and Bell helicopters. The company founded by Royal Little in 1923 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.