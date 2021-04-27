Jefferies Keeps Their Buy Rating on StealthGas (GASS)

In a report released yesterday, Randy Giveans from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on StealthGas (GASS), with a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Giveans is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 51.5% success rate. Giveans covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Navios Maritime Partners, and Nordic American Tanker.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for StealthGas with a $4.50 average price target.

Based on StealthGas’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $37.08 million and net profit of $788.5K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $34.08 million and had a GAAP net loss of $179.3K.

StealthGas, Inc. engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer. The company was founded in December 2004 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.