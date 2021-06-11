Jefferies Keeps Their Buy Rating on Inhibrx (INBX)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Yee from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Inhibrx (INBX), with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Yee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 52.3% success rate. Yee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Inhibrx has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.00.

The company has a one-year high of $50.97 and a one-year low of $14.27. Currently, Inhibrx has an average volume of 120.7K.

Inhibrx Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. It combines an understanding of target biology with protein engineering, proprietary discovery technologies, and an integrative approach to research and development to design differentiated therapeutic candidates.