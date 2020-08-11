Jefferies Keeps Their Buy Rating on Celanese (CE)

Jefferies analyst Laurence Alexander maintained a Buy rating on Celanese (CE) on August 3 and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $103.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Alexander is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 69.3% success rate. Alexander covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, GCP Applied Technologies, and Axalta Coating Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Celanese is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $108.33, implying a 7.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

Celanese’s market cap is currently $12.2B and has a P/E ratio of 19.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.14.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates. The Acetate Tow segment serves consumer-driven applications and is a global producer and supplier of acetate tow and acetate flake, primarily used in filter products applications. The Acetyl Chain segment includes the integrated chain of intermediate chemistry, emulsion polymers and ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) polymers businesses, based on similar products, production processes, classes of customers and selling and distribution practices as well as economic similarities over a normal business cycle and The Other Activities segment primarily consists of corporate center costs, including administrative activities such as finance, information technology and human resource functions, interest income and expense associated with financing activities. The company was founded by Camille Dreyfus and Henri Dreyfus in 1956 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.