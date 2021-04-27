Jefferies Keeps Their Buy Rating on Ardmore Shipping (ASC)

In a report released yesterday, Randy Giveans from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Ardmore Shipping (ASC), with a price target of $6.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Giveans is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 51.5% success rate. Giveans covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Navios Maritime Partners, and Nordic American Tanker.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ardmore Shipping with a $6.50 average price target.

Ardmore Shipping’s market cap is currently $131.4M and has a P/E ratio of -22.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.39.

Ardmore Shipping Corp. engages in the ocean transportation of petroleum and chemical products in international trade through the ownership and operation of a fleet of tankers. It provides shipping services through voyage charters, time charters, and commercial pools. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.