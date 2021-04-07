Jefferies Keeps Their Buy Rating on Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS)

Jefferies analyst Michael Yee maintained a Buy rating on Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS) yesterday and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Yee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 49.5% success rate. Yee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Olema Pharmaceuticals, and Immunocore Holdings.

Aligos Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.00, an 80.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $37.51 and a one-year low of $12.82. Currently, Aligos Therapeutics has an average volume of 67.9K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aligos Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in developing novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases, including chronic hepatitis B and coronaviruses, and therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).