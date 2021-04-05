Jefferies Keeps a Sell Rating on Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Jefferies analyst Giacomo Romeo maintained a Sell rating on Exxon Mobil (XOM) on March 22 and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $57.39, close to its 52-week high of $62.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Romeo is ranked #7162 out of 7423 analysts.

Exxon Mobil has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $60.68, a 7.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Raymond James also maintained a Sell rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil’s market cap is currently $243B and has a P/E ratio of -10.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.55.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of XOM in relation to earlier this year.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products. The Chemical segment offers petrochemicals. The company was founded by John D. Rockefeller in 1882 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

