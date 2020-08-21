Jefferies Keeps a Hold Rating on Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF)

In a report released yesterday, Philip Kett from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF), with a price target of CHF345.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $372.55.

Kett has an average return of 9.7% when recommending Zurich Insurance Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Kett is ranked #2357 out of 6893 analysts.

Zurich Insurance Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $419.80, which is a 13.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 13, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a CHF375.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $447.60 and a one-year low of $259.50. Currently, Zurich Insurance Group has an average volume of 226.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis. The Life Regions segment refers to the comprehensive range of life and health insurance products on both an individual and a group basis, including annuities, endowment and term insurance, unit-linked and investment-oriented products, as well as full private health, supplemental health and long-term care insurance. The Farmers segment includes non-claims administrative and management services to the Farmers Exchanges, which are owned by policyholders. The Group Functions and Operations segment comprises the Group´s Holding and Financing and Headquarters activities. The Non-Core Businesses segment includes insurance and reinsurance businesses that the Group does not consider core to its operations and that are therefore mostly managed to achieve a beneficial run-off. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.