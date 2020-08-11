Jefferies Keeps a Hold Rating on Skyline Champion (SKY)

Jefferies analyst Philip Ng maintained a Hold rating on Skyline Champion (SKY) on July 31 and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Ng is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 69.6% success rate. Ng covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Berry Global Group, Graphic Packaging, and Crown Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Skyline Champion is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.20, which is an 8.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 31, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $37.03 and a one-year low of $10.82. Currently, Skyline Champion has an average volume of 540.3K.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S. and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada. The company was founded on June 1, 2018 and is headquartered in Elkhart, IN.