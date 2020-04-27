Jefferies Keeps a Hold Rating on Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

In a report released today, Martin Deboo from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Nestlé SA (NSRGF), with a price target of CHF94.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $106.03.

Deboo has an average return of 9.5% when recommending Nestlé SA.

According to TipRanks.com, Deboo is ranked #3797 out of 6495 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nestlé SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $109.41, which is a 3.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a CHF97.00 price target.

Nestlé SA’s market cap is currently $313.3B and has a P/E ratio of 24.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 57.74.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care. It operates through the following segments: Zone EMENA, Zone Americas, Zone Asia, Oceania & Africa, Nestlé Waters, Nestlé Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Other Business segment is comprised of Nespresso, Nestle Health Science and Nestle Skin Health. The company was founded by Henri Nestlé in 1866 and is headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland.