Jefferies Keeps a Hold Rating on Navios Maritime Partners (NMM)

In a report released today, Randy Giveans from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Navios Maritime Partners (NMM), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.53, close to its 52-week low of $4.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Giveans has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -15.8% and a 25.0% success rate. Giveans covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, International Seaways, and Dynagas LNG Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Navios Maritime Partners with a $9.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Navios Maritime Partners’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $46.55 million and GAAP net loss of $14.64 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $47.75 million and had a GAAP net loss of $6.52 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Navios Maritime Partners LP engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It engages in the seaborne transportation services of dry cargo commodities including iron ore, coal, grain and fertilizer and also containers, chartering its vessels. The company operates through the Navios Partners Operations and Navios Containers Operations segments. Navios Maritime Partners was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.