Jefferies Keeps a Hold Rating on JELD-WEN (JELD)

In a report issued on June 9, Philip Ng from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on JELD-WEN (JELD), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Ng is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 70.0% success rate. Ng covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Berry Global Group, Vulcan Materials, and Summit Materials.

Currently, the analyst consensus on JELD-WEN is a Hold with an average price target of $24.35, a 0.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, RBC Capital also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $20.00 price target.

Based on JELD-WEN’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $992 million and net profit of $23.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.12 billion and had a net profit of $22.36 million.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Australasia. The company was founded by Richard L. Wendt on October 25, 1960 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.