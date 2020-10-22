Jefferies Keeps a Hold Rating on Installed Building Products (IBP)

In a report issued on June 9, Philip Ng from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Installed Building Products (IBP), with a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $104.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Ng is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 70.0% success rate. Ng covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Berry Global Group, Vulcan Materials, and Summit Materials.

Installed Building Products has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $110.14, implying a 1.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 5, Benchmark Co. also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $104.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $121.67 and a one-year low of $29.02. Currently, Installed Building Products has an average volume of 263.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of IBP in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Installed Building Products, Inc. engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.