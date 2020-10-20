Jefferies Keeps a Hold Rating on Green Dot (GDOT)

In a report released today, Trevor Williams from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Green Dot (GDOT), with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $60.84, close to its 52-week high of $64.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Williams is ranked #5617 out of 7009 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Green Dot with a $61.10 average price target, representing a 1.4% upside. In a report issued on October 5, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Green Dot’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $316 million and net profit of $3.29 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $278 million and had a net profit of $34.69 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GDOT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company. It engages in the provision of prepaid cards, debit cards, checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, consumer cash processing services, wage disbursements, and tax refund processing services. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; and Processing and Settlement Services. The Account Services segment offers deposit account programs that can be acquired through omni-channel distribution platform. The Processing and Settlement Services segment comprises products and services that all specialize in facilitating the movement of funds on behalf of consumers and businesses. The company was founded by Steven W. Streit in October 1, 1999 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.