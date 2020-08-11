Jefferies Keeps a Hold Rating on Extra Space Storage (EXR)

Jefferies analyst Jonathan Petersen maintained a Hold rating on Extra Space Storage (EXR) on August 4 and set a price target of $93.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $105.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Petersen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 71.1% success rate. Petersen covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, National Retail Properties, and Mid-America Apartment.

Extra Space Storage has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $101.33, representing a -2.7% downside. In a report issued on July 21, BMO Capital also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $106.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $124.46 and a one-year low of $72.70. Currently, Extra Space Storage has an average volume of 915.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 72 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EXR in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in June 2020, Gwyn Goodson Mcneal, the EVP of EXR sold 5,525 shares for a total of $577,829.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Extra Space Storage, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rents The Tenant Reinsurance segment consists of reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of good stored by tenants in the firm’s stores. The company was founded by Kenneth Musser Woolley on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.