Jefferies Keeps a Hold Rating on Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG)

In a report released yesterday, Randy Giveans from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG), with a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Giveans is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 51.5% success rate. Giveans covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Navios Maritime Partners, and Nordic American Tanker.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dynagas LNG Partners is a Hold with an average price target of $3.50.

The company has a one-year high of $3.97 and a one-year low of $1.38. Currently, Dynagas LNG Partners has an average volume of 111.3K.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.