Jefferies Keeps a Hold Rating on B&G Foods (BGS)

Jefferies analyst Robert Dickerson maintained a Hold rating on B&G Foods (BGS) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.78, close to its 52-week low of $12.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.5% and a 34.8% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Lamb Weston Holdings, and McCormick & Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on B&G Foods is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $14.67, a 10.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Based on B&G Foods’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $31.09 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $112 million.

B&G Foods, Inc.is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.