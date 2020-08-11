Jefferies Keeps a Buy Rating on Nomad Foods (NOMD)

In a report released today, Robert Dickerson from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Nomad Foods (NOMD), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.47, close to its 52-week high of $25.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 60.0% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Simply Good Foods Company, Mondelez International, and Lamb Weston Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nomad Foods with a $28.14 average price target, which is a 15.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $25.00 and a one-year low of $14.08. Currently, Nomad Foods has an average volume of 1.03M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.