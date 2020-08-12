Jefferies Keeps a Buy Rating on Dexcom (DXCM)

In a report issued on July 29, Raj Denhoy from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Dexcom (DXCM), with a price target of $485.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $411.15, close to its 52-week high of $456.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Denhoy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 69.8% success rate. Denhoy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Edwards Lifesciences, and Boston Scientific.

Dexcom has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $470.35, which is a 13.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $540.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $456.23 and a one-year low of $138.28. Currently, Dexcom has an average volume of 1.55M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

DexCom, Inc. is a medical device manufacturing company. The firm engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G4 PLATINUM System, DexCom G5 Mobil, DexCom Share and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F. Burd on May 1, 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.